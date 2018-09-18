Ranbir Kapoor makes humble brag with average actor claim

After a series of duds at the box office, actor Ranbir Kapoor bounced back with his last release Sanju which smashed many box office records. The Rajkumar Hirani directed film became one of the biggest films of the year 2018 after it went on to mint over 300 crore. Ranbir has seen hits and flops in equal measures and looks like the actor has learned a lot from both his success and failures in life.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, the Jagga Jasoos actor opened up about how he takes both success and failures in life. “See, if somebody is changing, it is fine with me, maybe because I don’t even give myself too much importance. I feel I am just an average actor and a below-average person, who just got great opportunities,” he told the daily.

“Yes, I have good belief and confidence in myself that I can do something. And that’s why I am successful, because otherwise, I am not saving the world. I am just acting in movies so just can’t take it that seriously,” he added.

Ranbir who had a dry run at the box office in the last couple of years revealed how he deals with the ups and downs in life. “(Despite films not working well), I still had a lot of people who liked me and thought that I am a good actor. They gave me a lot of support. But to be honest, I was born into a film family so I was aware of such things (failures) even while growing up. That’s why I don’t take success to my head and failure to my heart,” he said.

On the work front, post Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in YRF produced Karan Malhotra directed Shamshera which also stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead.