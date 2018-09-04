Ranbir Kapoor only keen on working with big production houses?

Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the glory of his last release Sanju that broke many records at the box office. The Rajkumar Hirani directed film (a biopic based on life of actor Sanjay Dutt) is one of the highest grossing films of the year so far and Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest hit yet. But looks like the actor, post his success, has been rubbing people in a wrong way and one of them is director Abhishek Chaubey.

We all are aware that Abhishek is working with actors Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput in his next film Son Chiriya. In fact, the film has been completed and is ready to release. But not many know that Abhishek had first approached Ranbir Kapoor to play the lead in the film who turned down the offer as he was not very keen on playing a dacoit and the film landed in Sushant’s kitty. Amidst that, YRF announced a project with Ranbir Kapoor, titled Shamshera, where he will be seen playing a dacoit in the film. When Chaubey got to know about this, he felt bad and didn’t take Ranbir’s rejection well.

Looks like Ranbir Kapoor is keen on working only with big production houses and that does seem to be the case if we have a look at his films over the years.

We tried connecting with director Abhishek Chaubey regarding the same but he was not available for comments.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, the actor has major releases in coming days as he will be seen in director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, YRF’s Shamshera and director Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Ajay Devgn.