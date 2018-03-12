Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra now backed by Oscar winning Indian GFX team

Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been making the inquisition rounds on its superhero trilogy being claimed as one of Bollywood’s most ambitious project. As the film started shoot in the last week of February, the expectations have risen even higher post the Oscars. The connection between the two? The GFX team backing the film, Prime Focus bagged an Oscar this year for its work in Blade Runner 2049.

Day 1 of #Brahmástra !!! It’s been such an amazing experience just getting to this point that I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like up ahead..all the love and luck would mean to world to us right now!!!❤️🙏 @SrBachchan #RanbirKapoor #AyanMukherji @karanjohar @DharmaMovies — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 24, 2018

The movie won in the Best Visual Effects category which was done by Indian production house Prime Focus’s VFX wing, Double Negative (Dneg). This is not the first time the house has won an Academy, also won the same award for films like Ex Machina, Interstellar and Inception. But Brahmastra will be the first time they work in such a massive scale for a Bollywood movie. "With this film, we will hopefully set an example of what can be expected from India in the future. I have been committed to creating films with such visual effects since the onset of my career,” owner of Prime Focus, Namit Malhotra told Mid-Day.

But he does understand that mature VFX in the Indian film industry has been a slow haul despite the industry churning out movies in great quantity. "While once dominant in the American film industry, visual effects are now used in films from across the globe. It's only fitting that a country like India, which has a 100-year-long history in the movie business, is at par with Hollywood. India is rapidly advancing in filmmaking technology. Our artistes are capable of producing quality work that matches the kind created by the rest of the world," added Malhotra.

Brahmastra is being directed by young talented actor Ayan Mukerji. The movie is slated for a 2019 release.