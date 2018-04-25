Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju poster got Twitter to troll away to its glory

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Dutt biopic, Sanju launched its teaser to wide fan applause. The shocking resemblance between Ranbir’s look and Dutt wowed everyone alike. The much awaited teaser hit YouTube and reached over 16 million views in less than 24 hours of its launch. The fans had been anticipating the teaser and poster for the biopic for a long time and it did not fail them in delivering. However, this did not mean that the poster went without a few trolls on Twitter. Here’s a look at a few of them.

The poster of Sanju shows the six chapters from Sanjay Dutt’s life that will be highlighted in the film. Naturally, Twitter turned that around to a garment sale ad of a popular online retailer. Given the wide variety of colourful shirts being worn by Ranbir, one can only laugh at the troll.

We've all been #Sanju at some point of our lives. pic.twitter.com/4O58uIKxEb — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) April 24, 2018

The tag line of the poster reads, ‘One man…. Many lives’, this was skillfully twisted by a comedy group into how most millennials live by the same formula when it comes to getting the free one month subscription of Netflix.

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt#Sanju pic.twitter.com/rJOZkfe9wS — BullBull (@DahiiBhalla) April 25, 2018

One clever troll on Twitter even managed to make a FRIENDS reference with the poster. Joey’s forced twin seen wearing the same jacket as him for a science experiment made for one funny reference to the Ranbir’s poster representing Dutt in different hues.

While Twitterati for most part awed at Ranbir’s transformation, Shah Rukh Khan fans did not stay low for long. They super imposed various expressions of Khan on the different forms of Dutt. It all made for a funny post.

Despite the trolling, Ranbir has been much appreciated for his look in the tease. The wait for the biopic just got more worthwhile. Sanju hits theatres on June 29.