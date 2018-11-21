Ranbir Kapoor takes an injured Alia Bhatt to the doc, perfect husband material, ain't he?

Love is in the air with the wedding season on in Bollywood. From Bollywood's Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to Hollywood's Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, everyone is in wedding mood. Alia Bhatt and her Brahmastra co-star, Ranbir Kapoor, maybe joining this list soon, Kapoor's recent actions have proved that he is perfect husband material.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ranbir Kapoor and an injured Alia Bhatt were clicked by the shutterbugs outside a doctor’s clinic in Juhu. While Alia Bhatt was seen limping and walking slowly because of the injury, Ranbir walked along with her and helped her to the car. Here, have a look.

Isn't that adorable? We're sure all girls want their husband to have a caring nature like Ranbir Kapoor. Lucky Alia, we must say. The couple is currently busy shooting for their film Brahmastra in Mumbai’s Dongri area after wrapping the long schedule of the film in Bulgaria which went on for nearly two months.

