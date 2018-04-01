Ranbir Kapoor uses his Brahmastra break for a London mini vacation

After working hard for months, a vacation is what we all look forward to. Our celebrities are no exception to this trend either. They too seek a break after long weeks of shoot which makes them head to new destinations.This seems to be the case with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor recently wrapped shoot for the first schedule of Brahmastra. But instead of heading back home, he preferred to take a mini vacation in London.

The star was spotted taking selfies with his fans during his vacation. While it is not known how long his vacation will last, it is safe to say that it won’t be a very long one. The next schedule of the film is expected to kick off four weeks later. However, it won’t be all relaxing for him. He is rumoured to use this break from shoot to learn multiple martial art forms like Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai. His training will be put to use during the filming of the fantasy adventure flick being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

[New Picture] Ranbir Kapoor snapped with a fan in London. 😍 pic.twitter.com/SmZqzFwUn2 — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) March 25, 2018

His co-star Alia Bhatt was earlier hurt during the first half of the shoot while performing stunts. While Alia decided it was best to head home after the shoot wrap in Bulgaria, Ranbir thought it best to take a break. For these hard working actors we could not agree more. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is slated for an August 15, 2019 release.