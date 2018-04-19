Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanjay Dutt biopic teaser to be released during IPL T20 match

Filmmakers go to any length to get their films released in the grandest way possible. In India, the best way to reach the audience is by bringing together movie lovers and cricket lovers. For the makers of the Sanjay Dutt biopic this is the formula they have decided to use when it comes to releasing the first look of the film. The makers have reportedly decided to release the teaser of the film during T20 match on April 24.

The teaser is expected to be released in the run up to the game to be held on Tuesday between Mumbai and Hyderabad. Mid-Day reported that the star of the film Ranbir Kapoor and its inspiration Sanjay Dutt as well as director Rajkumar Hirani will be present for a live chat on Star Sports. The teaser will be aired on the channel’s show, Cricket Live. “The 30-minute chat will be moderated by Hirani. While Ranbir will talk about slipping into the character and the challenges they faced while shooting, Sanjay will speak about how he was surprised to see Ranbir's transformation,” the daily quoted a source.

It’s a wrap. Dutt Biopic shoot done. pic.twitter.com/dWlt7c6TCS — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) January 22, 2018

After its first release before the match, the makers are speculated to also attach the teaser during Avengers: Infinity War on April 27. This marks a big push for the biopic and can be owned to its producers Fox Star and the recent merger of 21st Century Fox and Disney.

Leaked pictures from the sets of Dutt biopic has stirred much interest with Ranbir’s shocking resemblance to Dutt. It has easily made the film one of the most anticipated one for the year. The movie hits theatres on June 29.