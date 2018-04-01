Randeep Hooda's beard attacked viciously in this paw-dorable video

Celebrities from time to time take up causes of their choice. While some focus on education others take up children issues but actor Randeep Hooda has found an adorable cause. The actor is now promoting dog adoption. He took to social media to spread news that he has adopted a stray puppy and is on the lookout for a name.

Calling the stray puppy her desi girl, Hooda reached out to his fans with this adorable picture. He asked for name suggestions for the pupper who seemed smitten by Hooda’s charms. Fans poured in suggestions in the form of Joyce, bageera, Nur, Pepper, Bolt and others. In another post, Hooda shared the fiery side to the pupper as she was seen attacking his beard with dedication. While he appreciated the suggestion he did not mention if he had zeroed in on any one of them. At one point Hooda even shouts out against the pupper’s adorable attack saying ‘teeth vicious’.

Hooda’s long beard mangled beard is the result of his look from his next, Battle of Saragarhi where he plays the lead. Hooda is a known animal lover and his Instagram posts stand testimony to it. From time to time he has tried to raise awareness about loss of habitat and the brave soldiers in the forest department who protect our forests.

Hooda will be next seen in Rajkumar Santoshi directed Battle of Sargarahi. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.