Rangoli, Aditya Pancholi spar over Kangana Ranaut assault case, it all started with Hrithik

Abhishek Singh May 16 2019, 1.21 pm May 16 2019, 1.21 pm

The controversy around Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan refuses to die down. The latest development, however, doesn’t revolve around Roshan directly. It is Ranaut’s former alleged boyfriend Aditya Pancholi who is facing the heat this time. Only yesterday it was reported that Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had filed a complaint against the Yes Boss actor for assault and exploitation of Kangana more than a decade ago. In response Pancholi has now filed a counter complaint against the sisters. He also claims that their lawyer, Rizwan Siddique, had threatened him with a false rape case. We tell you how it all started and why has it turned this ugly. Read on…

Kangana acts, Pancholi reacts: It all goes back to the days when Kangana was promoting Hansal Mehta’s Simran in 2017. In an interview to senior journalist Rajat Sharma, Ranaut had claimed that Aditya Pancholi had both abused and assaulted her during her early days in Mumbai and the film industry. Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab responded with a defamation case against Kangana on October 14th, 2017. Pancholi, during a media interaction, said that the allegations against him were wrong and that the actress had been maligning his name for years. “Kangana and her sister Rangoli dragged my wife, son and daughter (into the matter) which was not good. I am concerned about myself and my family," he said. "She does not have any proof about the complaint that she is talking about in TV interviews. The onus is on her to prove things now."

Watch the Kangana interview here:

Aditya Pancholi, Rizwan Siddique and the sting: On March 25th, 2019 Pancholi received a letter from the Versova police station in Mumbai. Rangoli had filed a complaint of abuse and assault against him. According to Pancholi it was a ploy to pressurize him to retract his defamation case. Aditya alleges that Kangana’s lawyer threatened him with a “fake rape case”. He further claims to have recorded the conversation with Rizwan Siddique saying, “He came home to discuss the case with me on January 6th, 2019. He threatened me with legal action if I continued to pursue the case. I recorded the whole conversation where he threatened me with a rape case if I didn’t retract the defamation case.” While Pancholi recorded his statement at the Versova police station on May 12, he had already provided a copy of the recording to the court as evidence on April 10, 2019.

While Pancholi refused to share a copy of that sting sighting ‘ongoing investigations’, he did confirm that a counter complaint had been filed against both Kangana and Rangoli with DCP Zone IX and the Versova Police station. Something that was confirmed by Zone IX DCP, Paramjeet Singh Dahiya. “He has given me an application which I have forwarded to the Versova Police Station. You can ask Mr Pancholi about it (the case) because it involves potential allegations about crime against woman. I won’t be in a position to tell you the details. But he or she is free to talk about it.” Dahiya said.

: Meanwhile, when we reached out to Kangana’s publicist for a comment we were told that “there was no official statement issued form the actor yet and will share one soon.” We also reached out to Rizwan Siddique on the matter and while he refused to take calls he did reply to our messages. “The matter is confidential and I do not want to comment. Both the media and Aditya Pancholi should refrain from publishing anything concerning my clients,” he said.