Soheib Ahsan June 19 2019, 6.28 pm June 19 2019, 6.28 pm

Kangana Ranaut’s nephew, Prithvi Raj Chandel is not far behind in the race to become an adorable internet sensation. The 2-year-old was last seen in a video shared by Rangoli Chandel on her official Instagram handle. Prithvi can be seen sitting on a carpet in a garden next to grandmother Asha Ranaut and opposite aunt Kangana Ranaut. He is engrossed in playing with Kangana Ranaut as he eagerly tosses a bottle cap at her and she does the same. The video, as Rangoli Chandel mentions in the caption is from last week.

Throwback to last week when Prithu invented his own word ‘Dhauu’ and a game with a bottle cap 😂 #memories ♥️😘🥰🤗 pic.twitter.com/NL8qIUA92a — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

Rangoli Chandel is married to Ajay Chandel and also owns a dog named Pluto. The couple is currently getting their own house built in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Last week she shared a video of her sister Kangana Ranaut standing in the center of the area where her house will be built. In the video Kangana could be seen talking to an architect and waving her arm in various directions. In the caption, Rangoli Chandel revealed that she had actually been asking her sister for suggestions on designing the house but Kangana Ranaut had started helping the couple design the house from scratch. She added that Kangana Ranaut would be bursting with ideas at 2 am and would also share hundreds of pictures providing references to budget. She had further complimented her sister saying how Kangana Ranaut has a habit of giving her everything to people she cares about and treating the people around her as an extension of herself by always providing them help whenever needed. On another day she had tweeted a mesmerizing view of Kullu overlooking a hill and a woman farmer climbing with a bamboo basket on her back.The area surrounding her home last week. The area is a breath-taking sight of mountains and lush greenery.