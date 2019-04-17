Rangoli Chandel supports Tanushree Dutta, slams Bollywood for mocking the #MeToo movement

Abhishek Singh April 17 2019, 10.46 pm April 17 2019, 10.46 pm

In the year 2018, the country and the Hindi film industry was shaken up after a number of women came out in open and accused men for sexually exploiting and assaulting them. Many powerful men were outed for their predatory behaviour in Bollywood. Following this, a number of noted men from different walks of life like Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Subhash Kapoor, Vikas Bahl, Rajat Kapoor, Kailash Kher, Anu Malik and others faced the heat. It all happened after Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexually mistreating her on the sets of their film Horn Ok Please, back in 2008. Bollywood took strong action against the accused and the accused men had to miss out on work. Tanushree Dutta, in an open letter, has slammed Ajay Devgn for working with Alok Nath in his next film. Recently, Kangana Ranaut’s sister - Rangoli Chandel - came out in support of Tanushree and slammed Bollywood for mocking the #MeToo Movement.

In an open letter to Ajay Devgn, Tanushree Dutta hit back at the actor for having one of the accused, Alok Nath, in his film De De Pyaar De. Tanushree pointed out that the makers of the film did not reveal anything about Alok Nath being a part of the film and are helping him make a comeback in Bollywood. The actor, during the #MeToo movement, had vowed not to work with any such person accused in the case and now working with Alok just goes on to prove that Bollywood is full of people who don’t stick to their word.

Rangoli stated that Bollywood has mocked the #MeToo movement and it's a sad thing to have happened.

It is because of these men our country is a black spot on world map as far as crimes against women are concerned,shame on you bollywood for mocking #MeToo https://t.co/nSQ6DuA0We — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 17, 2019

Here's what Tanushree had to say in her open letter:

"So would it be so difficult to just edit out Alok Nath's portions in the film and hire someone else and reshoot those bits even before the film promotions started?? Nobody even knew before the posters and trailers that Alok Nath is in the film so if Ajay Devgan and the makers wanted they could have just quietly replaced him and re-shot his portions (which is barely 10-15 days for character actors in Bollywood)and given Vinta Nanda the respect she deserves as well as several other women who were troubled by this guy but No! they had to keep the alleged rapist in their film and rub it on not only Vinta's but on all our faces as a show of solidarity with all rapists, molesters and harassers of Bollywood and an even greater show of arrogance and defiance against all things morally and conscientiously right.

It's time India wakes up and stops worshipping these morally bankrupt actors, directors, producers and others who clearly put on a facade of being family men just to promote their careers that they build on the tears of women like Vinta and others whom they silence using their muscle power. If you dig deep you will find skeletons in their closets so horrendous that it will totally makes sense why they would stand supporting the accused rapists, harassers and abusers and why their conscience doesn't prick them while doing so and why they give evasive answers when questioned. Birds of a feather always flock together and that's why perhaps it doesn't bother some of these people to work with a guy who has been accused by several women of horrendous behaviour and that's why there's always an excuse.

The law and order in India has always been skewed against the victims of sexual crimes and that's why the criminals have always been out on bail, the burden of proof always on the poor woman and hence justice in court has been a far-fetched dream mostly apart from very few exceptions that too after years perhaps. But now we know that even the bigwigs of Bollywood not only love to support such creepy individuals but when u question them they give weird answers! The disgrace is not in the question or the topic but in your own conscience and soul!! You are the disgrace!

I hope and pray that someday Bollywood can be free of such lowlifes enjoying the adulation of millions but socially so irresponsible. We need to have real heroes and heroines in Bollywood, real men and women who stand up for the dignity of helpless folks, be living examples of compassion, goodwill, and heroism and make a real impact in the nation by using their power and position to help rather than derail movements such as #metoo and other causes and lead by example. Till then no option but to put up with these fake heroes and their even faker rag doll heroines!!"