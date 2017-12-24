Rani Mukerji’s Hichki looks great but is it an original idea?

Rani Mukerji is set to return to screen with a hiccup, literally. Hichki’s trailer hit YouTube today and went viral instantly as we could not wait to see her in her new screen avatar. But Rani’s comeback on screen post motherhood might not be smooth sailing after all given that a hiccup seems to emerge. The film’s trailer is more or less a copy paste of 2008 Hollywood drama, Front of the Class.

The Siddharth P Malhotra directorial produced by her home production Yash Raj Films shows Rani suffering from Tourette's syndrome, a neuropsychiatric disorder charaterised by tics or involuntary movement and vocalisation. Her syndrome forms the backbone of the plot, as she struggles to secure a job as a teacher as has always been her dream.

Now take a look at the trailer of Front of the Class, a Hollywood drama portraying Tourette’s syndrome through a man who aspires to be teacher while fighting society and family to fulfill his dream.

The similarities in the two trailer is easier to spot than a spot the difference game. Both the trailers seem to open with a long shot of a school followed by their leads seated for an interview. While Jimmy Wolk’s story is rightfully credited as ‘based on a true story’, Rani’s trailer set in a Chennai backdrop seems to miss the ‘inspired by’ title card in the trailer. Despite the similarities, the two trailers end on different notes. Wolk’s character moves on to become a teacher challenged and resisted by his own pupil while Rani does the same albeit with the added responsibility of making under privileged children feel at home in an elite city school.

Apart from the contemporary music track and the Slumdog Millionaire twist to the trailer, there seems to be little originality to be credited to the makers of Hichki. We only hope the similarities and lack of credit does not form any legal hichkis for Hichki.