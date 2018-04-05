Find out how much Rani Mukerji's latest look is worth

When it comes to promoting one’s film, Bollywood goes all out to look their best. They pull out extravaganza from their wardrobe for the camera. Rani Mukerji is no stranger to the rule. The actress throughout the promotion of her latest film Hichki has been draped in pretty clothes and the latest look from the success interview of Hichki is nothing less either.

She smiled pretty in a Philipp Plein dress called Mama Don’t Run Away which comes at a whooping cost of 1,200 Euro. The amount converts to over Rs 95,000.

Her eye grabbing fun monster sneakers too came with a hefty price tag. The calfskin sneakers come from the house of Italian luxury brand Fendi. While Rani wore a coloured version of the shoes, the black version of it on the website has a price tag of $700 or over Rs 45,000.

For every actress getting the right bling with their attire is crucial and Rani knows just that. Rani kept it rather simple with a blue and gold enamel chunky ring. On the other hand she wore a watch.

The real attraction however was her equally chunky diamond engagement ring. Being a very private person, she has shared little about the worth of the ring but she never lets go of an opportunity to flaunt it.

While Rani looked fashionably prim, an unsightly bra strap played truant on her Rs 1.4 lakh ensemble. As she unassumingly posed for the camera, her stylist seemed unaware too. Does Rani need to shuffle her team?