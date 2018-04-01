Ranveer advised rest for shoulder injury but refuses to stop Gully Boy shoot

Bollywood’s often tagged hyperactive actor Ranveer Kapoor is hurt. The actor has reportedly hurt his shoulder while playing one of his favourite sport, football. However, being the busy actor that he is, a recovery period is not always at his disposal. This is why, despite rest advice from his doctors, he has decided to go on with his ongoing shoots to avoid any postpone.

The actor has reportedly decided not to take any time off, his spokesperson told IANS, "Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match and has been advised not to over-strain it for at least one month. Ranveer is, however, not taking any breaks and will continue shooting for Gully Boy as per schedule," his spokesperson said. Ranveer is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt which means a break would upset schedules of all those involved in the project.

While he may refuse to take time off Gully Boy, the actor seems to have got his priorities straight. He has not yet announced if he will continue with his IPL performance for which he was reported to have been offered Rs 5 crore for a 15 minute show. “Ranveer is in consultation with the doctors who will advise him, in a day or two, on whether he would able to perform at this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) opening ceremony in which he is doing the finale act," added his spokesperson.

A break for Ranveer would have rippling effect on other projects like Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and ’83 directed by Kabir Khan where he plays cricketer Kapil Dev.