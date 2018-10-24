Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone managing every detail of their wedding

Though we were all aware of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding being planned this November, it came as a happy surprise for us when the couple made an official announcement of the same on social media. We were happy to know that DeepVeer did not take any inspiration from Anushka and Virat who just dropped the bomb of their marriage after exchanging vows. But here’s the catch. This delightful announcement could have come in much earlier, but somehow got pushed.

A sources shares, "Both Deepika and Ranveer were very keen to make a formal announcement informing their audience about their marriage. The duo have been discussing and overlooking the minutest of details, in fact an earlier announcement was expected over the auspicious occasions of Ganpati and Dussehra. However they decided to finally make their wedding dates public last Sunday.” Well, better late than never!

Deepika and Ranveer’s fans have been on cloud nine ever since the announcement hit the internet and it’s great to see that the couple did not deprive their fans of this joy, considering the love fans have showered on their movies. Excitement is at its peak and we’re desperately waiting to see the two stars in their wedding attires and exchanging vows as they enter their happily ever after!

Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding will take place on November 14 and 15. The location, though, remains a suspense.