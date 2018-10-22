image
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018
English
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to host a grand reception in Mumbai on this date

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to host a grand reception in Mumbai on this date

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 22 2018, 11.34 pm
back
BollywodDeepika PadukonedeepveerEntertainmentranveer singh
next#MeToo: Siddharth threatened by Susi Ganesan for supporting Leena Manimekalai
ALSO READ

Katrina Kaif not signing films opposite younger actors. Is she playing SAFE?

From DQ to Ram Charan, South stars who are proudly taking their parents legacy forward

Salman Khan in casuals, outside city restaurant