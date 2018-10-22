Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to host a grand reception in Mumbai on this date

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were trending on the social media as the two lovebirds made an official announcement about their wedding. The two took to their respective social media handles and announced the date. They are all set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15, respectively, and will also host a grand reception in Mumbai.

According to a report in Filmfare, the two are all set to throw a grand reception in Mumbai where the creme-de-la-creme will make their presence felt. A source close to the couple informed Filmfare that the celebrity couple will be hosting a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on December 1 at Grand Hyatt.

“Ranveer and Deepika are extremely happy and excited for their big day. As decided, their Italy wedding will be a private affair with a guest list including only their families and close set of friends. Soon after they return from Italy, Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting a lavish wedding reception for all their industry friends in Mumbai on December 1. Grand Hyatt has been picked as the reception venue and everyone from Bollywood is expected to be present.” said the source.

Ranveer and Deepika have a sizzling chemistry on screen and we are sure the two would look their best on their important day which we are eagerly awaiting to see.

