Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to share the screen space in future? Here's what the new husband has to say

One of the hottest jodis of the silver screen, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took their relationship to another level and tied the knot in a fairytale style. The couple shares sizzling chemistry both on and off the screen. Every time they released pictures from their wedding, it used to break the internet as we couldn’t stop gushing over the pictures. In past, we have seen couples not working together on the silver screen post marriage despite many attempts from the filmmakers to encash on their chemistry. Will Ranveer- Deepika too follow the same?

The actor who has had an amazing year on the personal and professional front so far is all set to take over the silver screen with his to be released Simmba. At a recent media meet the actor was asked if like other star jodis like Abhishek Bachchan- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan- Kareena Kapoor Khan and others, will they too disappear from the silver screen post marriage? This is what the 33-year-old actor said, “I and Deepika enjoy good fan following and people love seeing us together so we have a responsibility towards them. The main criteria for us to come together is the script. We both need to be excited for the script and then we can team up. As for the films we have done in past, we have been loved but we like to look forward and move ahead in life as past doesn't matter.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone together have worked in four films till date starting from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, Finding Fanny in 2014, Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and the latest and the biggest film of their career Padmaavat in 2018. We hope filmmakers continue offering them good scripts and the two continue will their successful run at the box office.