Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif take their red-carpet wardrobe inspiration from THESE Hollywood celebs

Divya Ramnani March 31 2019, 6.13 pm March 31 2019, 6.13 pm

ushed Bollywood is a big industry but we can’t say the same about its fashion arm. While there are hundreds of well-known faces in our film fraternity, they sometimes fall short of outfits. As a result, our celebrities and their stylists end up taking inspiration and even copying stars from the west. We often wake up to the news of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan copying a certain Hollywood celebrity. It has, sort of, become routine now. Carrying forward the copy-paste tradition, we had Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif.

Currently, we are enjoying the season of award shows in Bollywood. However, the real test for every celeb is not the big night but rather the red carpet, which boasts of all sorts of oomph, glamour and showbiz when several Bollywood biggies come under one roof. It’s one of the most special times of the year when we expect the celebs to look their best and put their best foot forward. While they do manage to look their gorgeous best, some end up repeating the dress, which was pulled off by some Hollywood celebrity before.

View this post on Instagram 🍋 @dior A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Mar 30, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

At the HT Most Stylish Awards that took place earlier this week, Ranveer Singh, who is otherwise known for carrying the most bizarre outfits, choose to go the Bella Hadid way. Suited up in a bright yellow Dior suit, Ranveer looked dynamic. Bella, on the other hand, was spotted in a very similar outfit at the Dior Homme Show in Paris and like all her quirky outfits, Bella managed to carry this yellow suit too. This copy-paste edition though really took us by surprise. It's unseen in Bollywood. Most celebrities take inspiration from a global icon of the same sex but Ranveer has taken it a step further and copied Bella Hahid, one of the global ramp's hottest models. Copying fashionistas of the same sex seemed to be too mainstream for Ranveer. He chose to steal the opposite gender's outfit. As if that wasn't enough, he didn't spare her footwear either. LOL! Now, that's one epic fail, Ranveer!

Coming to Katrina Kaif, she has often been in the news for taking inspiration from the West. HT Awards night was no different. Dressed up in a red bold slit gown, Katrina looked no less than a goddess. She completed her look with some minimal accessories and make-up. Needless to say, her look had all the fans drooling over this sensuous lady. However, everything seemed to be jinxed after she came under the radar of Diet Sabya, an anonymous Instagram account, known to expose those who copy.

Katrina’s red gown was heavily inspired by Hollywood actor Padma Lakshmi, who wore at 2018 EMMY Awards. The resemblance was so uncanny that it looked like Katrina stole it straight from Padma’s wardrobe. LOL! While we approve of this fashion plagiarism by Kat, Diet Sabya wasn’t really impressed. It, undoubtedly, bashed the East and praised the West. Now, what do you guys think? Who did it better? ;)

P.S. Dear Bollywood celebs, high time you all hire a stylist who comes up with some original designs!