Ranveer Singh becomes the official ambassador of Premier League in India

First published: December 23, 2017 12:23 PM IST | Updated: December 23, 2017 12:25 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

The diehard football fan and Bollywood’s constant source of madness, Ranveer Singh had dropped us with some hints on Twitter which we totally skipped. The Premier League has formed an official partnership with the B-town favourite Ranveer Singh. The star is a passionate football fan and will help promote the Premier League to fans in India and globally. It was announced on Friday evening and the actor was jubilant and extremely happy. The actor never backs out on commenting on the Premier League matches on Twitter.

 

Richard Masters, Premier League Managing Director, said: “Ranveer Singh is a passionate Premier League supporter who connects with fans across India and the world. His knowledge of the game and commitment to its development and growth, both domestically and internationally, is what has led to the creation of this partnership. We look forward to working with Ranveer to encourage football fans in India to play, coach, referee and support the game.”

 

 

The League recently hosted an international fan park in Bengaluru, which saw more than 20,000 Indian fans engage with clubs and activities. The Premier League is committed to supporting the development of the game at both a grassroots and elite level in India and has been running the international community programme Premier Skills there since 2007. Premier Skills is a global coaching and referee development programme which uses football as a tool to engage and develop the skills of young people. Ranveer Singh is best choice for Premier League ambassador. He has previously served as a celebrity commentator of a Premier League match.

