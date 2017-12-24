Ranveer Singh becomes the official ambassador of Premier League in India

The diehard football fan and Bollywood’s constant source of madness, Ranveer Singh had dropped us with some hints on Twitter which we totally skipped. The Premier League has formed an official partnership with the B-town favourite Ranveer Singh. The star is a passionate football fan and will help promote the Premier League to fans in India and globally. It was announced on Friday evening and the actor was jubilant and extremely happy. The actor never backs out on commenting on the Premier League matches on Twitter.

What a cracker of a match I saw at the Emirates! @premierleague it doesn’t get better ! #ARSLIV thrills & spills galore! — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2017

Extremely proud to be the first official brand ambassador of the @premierleague in India ⚽️ Game on ! pic.twitter.com/TdY0XOPTi1 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2017

🇮🇳 Bollywood star and lifelong @Arsenal fan @RanveerOfficial partners with the Premier League in India More: https://t.co/De2px3WGhapic.twitter.com/o9XRZ7KmTl Ranveer Singh, famous for his lead roles in films such as Bajirao Mastani and Befikre, is a supporter of Arsenal FC and closely follows Premier League action throughout the season. In this ambassadorial role he will be working to support the league’s community initiatives across India, promote fan events and share his passion for the game.

— Premier League (@premierleague) December 22, 2017

Richard Masters, Premier League Managing Director, said: “Ranveer Singh is a passionate Premier League supporter who connects with fans across India and the world. His knowledge of the game and commitment to its development and growth, both domestically and internationally, is what has led to the creation of this partnership. We look forward to working with Ranveer to encourage football fans in India to play, coach, referee and support the game.”

Haha! That is waaaack! Against the run of play! But Such is football ! Good composure tho from the youngster @MarcusRashford to take advantage of the error(s) . Its very much game on! @ManUtd @ManCity #MUNMCI @premierleague — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 10, 2017

Such a big match! & Such quality out there! @paulpogba will be missed! Will @AnderHerrera be the surprise package or the weak link? Utd lineup looks stacked regardless! #Fergie in the house at #OldTrafford ! #MUNMCI @premierleague @ManUtd @ManCity top of the table clash! its on!! — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 10, 2017

Major fanboy moment! Privileged to meet the One and Only @OfficialVieira ❤️🙏🏽🙌🏾😍 #legend pic.twitter.com/DqmzWZnLDG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2017

The League recently hosted an international fan park in Bengaluru, which saw more than 20,000 Indian fans engage with clubs and activities. The Premier League is committed to supporting the development of the game at both a grassroots and elite level in India and has been running the international community programme Premier Skills there since 2007. Premier Skills is a global coaching and referee development programme which uses football as a tool to engage and develop the skills of young people. Ranveer Singh is best choice for Premier League ambassador. He has previously served as a celebrity commentator of a Premier League match.