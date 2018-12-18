Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Exclusive: The couple will have a short honeymoon and we know why

One of the most awaited and the grandest wedding of the year, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding took place in November. The Italy wedding which ruled the internet for almost a month was followed by multiple receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively. One may expect the newlyweds to head for a honeymoon soon but they dived deep into work immediately. Ranveer got busy promoting Simmba while Deepika got busy with her brand promotions and interviews. But well, we have some deets over DeepVeer’s honeymoon plans.

During the promotions of Simmba, actor’s second release this year, he threw some light on his honeymoon plans. “Post my marriage, it is Simmba all the way. In fact, I will be promoting the film on New Year’s Eve... we will be going on holidays during Deepika’s birthday around January,” he smiled as he spoke about his vacation with wifey.

But if sources are to be believed, the couple’s honeymoon will be a short one as Ranveer has a packed schedule ahead. The actor will kick off 2019 with director Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which is a Valentine’s Day release and will be promoting the film from January itself. Moreover, the actor will also start prepping for director Kabir Khan’s 83’ which is a cricket biopic based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev and story of the famous 1983 World Cup victory. And looks like because of the work commitments, unlike their month-long wedding, their honeymoon is going to be a very short one.

Okay then!