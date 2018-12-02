Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone: Inside pictures from the big fat Bollywood party

One of the most awaited and happening events of Bollywood took place on Saturday night and witnessed the who’s and who of the world of glamour, business and sport make their presence felt at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Mumbai reception at Grand Hyatt hotel. The star studded event saw the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ambanis, Bachchans, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and many others.

While we know which celebs came in for the party and who wore what, we will take you inside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's reception and show you the inside pictures of the party where our B-town celebs are seen celebrating the newly couple’s party. Here have a look.

View this post on Instagram Gorgeous bride ❤️ @deepikapadukone @aadarjain #celebrations A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 1, 2018 at 8:21pm PST