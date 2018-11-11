image
Sunday, November 11th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Hollywood celebs who may be spotted

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Hollywood celebs who may be spotted

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 11 2018, 6.25 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika Padukonedeepika padukone and ranveer singh weddingdeepika padukone ranveer singhdeepika padukone ranveer singh weddingdeepika padukone ranveer weddingDeepika Ranveer Weddingdeepika ranveer wedding datedeepika ranveer wedding venueEmily RatajkowskiEntertainmenthollywoodNina Dobrevranveer and deepika weddingranveer and deepika wedding dateranveer singhRanveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Wedding Dateranveer singh and deepika weddingranveer singh deepika padukone weddingranveer singh deepika weddingRuby RoseSamuel L. JacksonVin DieselWill Smith
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Unlucky onscreen, lucky for real!

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: We’re stalking their core team

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: The bride seems highly inspired by Anushka Sharma