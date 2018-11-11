Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Hollywood celebs who may be spotted

After dating for 6 long years Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to tie knot in chilly Italy. Only close friends and family members will part of the DeepVeer’s important day in the picturesque town of Lake Como. But Deepika and Ranveer are hosting multiple receptions in India and with them being two of the hottest faces in Bollywood, one can look forward to the who’s who from different walks of life to attend their parties. Among the guests, we can surely expect to see some of the couple’s friends from Hollywood visiting this part of the world. We are already anticipating a few big names.

Vin Diesel

We don’t need to say anything about her xXx co-star who was one of the first Hollywood stars to visit India to promote their film. The two are very good friends in real life and don’t be shocked to see Vin as the best man at Deep Veer wedding as Mr Singh also shares a special bond with him.

Emily Ratajkowski

Deepika met the American supermodel and the Gone Girl actor Emily Ratajkowski at MET Gala in 2017. The two only met for a brief moment but became very good friends and their bathroom selfie was the talk of the town.

Samuel L Jackson

The senior Hollywood actor was in aww of the Indian born actor and was seen going Baga over her beauty at various promotional events.

Nina Dobrev

🤓😜 Our on screen alter egos."Becky" the Tech Nerd + "Serena" the films female badass. @deepikapadukone #XXXtheMovie pic.twitter.com/8xHzDqyMEf — Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) April 1, 2016

This cute selfie with The Vampire Diaries star made all their fans across the world go crazy. We would love to see Nina be Deepika’s bridesmaid at the wedding and the super adorable picture is the reason.

Ruby Rose

Deepika and the Australian model and actor Ruby Rose share a great rapport off the camera and the BTS videos are proof.

Will Smith

View this post on Instagram Behold the Big Williest! 🙌🏾 @willsmith #legend A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 7, 2018 at 6:27am PDT

On his recent trip to India, the Bright star met Ranveer and praised him for his energy. Obviously! Don’t be shocked to see Will Smith as one of the guests at the DeepVeer wedding.

What an event it will be to see all these Hollywood faces here in India to get a taste of Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding madness. Meanwhile, we wish the adorable Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone all the very best for their married life.

