Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Know whether the weather will hold

The most awaited Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone, wedding is finally happening within less than 24 hours and the pre-rituals have kick-started with a bang! From the perfectly arranged venue to guests arriving in, it has all begun, and how!

As for the fans, each one of them is hooked to the internet and are desperately awaiting updates and pictures of the same because that is probably the only way they can be a part of the wedding, right? From the guest list to the designers to every other possible news related to the DeepVeer wedding, we have made sure to share all the reliable updates.

However, according to the Filmfare magazine, the DeepVeer wedding venue might end up relocating due to bad weather in Italy and the outdoor set up may get shifted to Loggia Segre, where a gazebo can be formed to shelter the guests.

Well, but when we checked into the weather portal and tried to assure the same, we found the scene to be different. The weather forecast says that the climate in Italy is absolutely fine for the wedding to happen, guys!

Okay then!