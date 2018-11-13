Entertainment Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Wedding: Singer Harshdeep Kaur reaches Italy for her grand performance Divya Ramnani November 13 2018, 4.09 pm November 13 2018, 4.09 pm

The much-awaited Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding is going to happen in a day’s time and the celebrations have begun with a bang! With all the guests reaching the venue and pre-wedding rituals taking place, the preparations for D-Day are in full swing. With each passing moment, our excitement levels are on the peak!

While, we are pretty much aware of the venue, designers, jewelry, guests and the rituals… the only saddening thing is the tight security which means so many restrictions including the pictures. Amidst all these, we spotted playback singer Harshdeep Kaur dropping hints about her performance at the DeepVeer wedding. Wow! The singer took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures of her in the plane, heading straight to the wedding location- Milan, Italy.

The singer along with musicians Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan, is speculated to perform at the sangeet ceremony which is going to take place tomorrow. Well, the combination of Deepika – Harshdeep has previously given us a beautiful wedding song ‘Kabira Encore’ in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and we wonder if she will sing that track!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will get married in two separate wedding ceremonies- one following the Konkani customs and the other on the 15which will be according to the Sindhi customs. We wish this lovely couple all the happiness and love. Stay hooked to in.com for all the DeepVeer wedding updates!