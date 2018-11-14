Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: This is how much an Italian wedding cost the couple

Bollywood’s current IT couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have taken their relationship to the next level and are a married couple now. The two, who dated for 6 years, are now officially Mr and Mrs Singh. The couple tied the know on Wednesday in a traditional Konkan style wedding which will be followed by Anand Karaj on Thursday.

Only close family and friends have been invited to the wedding and the couple have made top arrangements to host all their invitees. These top arrangements have also cost the couple some big money.

According to a report by India Today, 40 guests were invited to Lake Como in Italy which is where Deepika always wanted to have her destination wedding. The couple choose the scenic Villa Del Balbianello as the location for their wedding ceremonies but booked the very expensive CastaDiva Resort & Spa as the place they would stay. The average cost of one room at this luxury resort is 400 euros or Rs 33,000 and the families have booked 75 rooms, which means the couple has spent around Rs 24,75,000 per day. Considering DeepVeer and their family members will be staying there till 17th, the total cost then rounds up to Rs 1,73,25,000.

While that number seems huge, it’s probably pittance for Ranveer and Deepika. After the celebrations in Italy. The couple will be hosting a reception in Bengaluru and one in Mumbai on 21st and 28th November respectively.Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on Deepveer wedding.