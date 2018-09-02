Ranveer Singh doesn’t mind paps, star status is his central perk

Ranveer Singh is a force to be reckoned with. Back to back successes, a solid line up of films and a personal life that’s rocking, a feat only a few stars can boast of. After the huge success of Padmaavat, the actor got busy with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and soon after, shifted to the sets of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Once Simmba is canned, the actor moves to work on Takht and Kabir Khan’s 83. In between all of this, he is also rumoured to be getting married to Deepika Padukone by the end of the year. This is stuff dreams are made up of and Ranveer knows that only too well.

"It is almost surreal that I get to collaborate with these filmmakers I have looked up to and whose work I appreciate. It is an honour for me and a matter of great pride. Each of them has a different style and something unique to offer me to learn. That helps me grow as a performer," the actor told Hindustan Times.

"I understand that this line up of films and directors is the stuff of dreams. I comprehend it well and that motivates me to work harder and maximise my potential," he told the daily.

But being the magnanimous star that he is, comes with its share of lack of privacy. His life, including this private life, is under great scrutiny. In fact, his private life has been much talked over the last year, given his impending wedding to his Mastani Deepika Padukone. But the actor seems to have made peace with his starry status and lack of privacy.

"I enjoy the perks of being a celebrity, so I don’t think I can complain about the downsides. I am at a position where I am doing the biggest films with the finest filmmakers. I am being paid well and I am growing as a person. Yes, there is a downside but it pales in comparison to the upsides that I enjoy, appreciate and value," the Gunday star says.