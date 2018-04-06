Ranveer Singh earns brownie points with his fashion bizarre yet again

Ranveer Singh is the undisputed king of fashion quirk in Bollywood. With his successive out-of-the-box attires, he has earned the blessings of the fashion industry and his crazy fans too. His latest airport look proves just why he has been given the Bollywood crown for flashy dressing.

True to his personality, the vibrant ensemble designed by Shivan & Narresh has colours bursting out of every seam. With motifs like white peacock, feathers, flowers and fruits, the design is heavy on floral elements. The base colour of dark blue makes these motifs pop out.

Singh is wearing a three piece ensemble with a polo t-shirt, a bomber jacket and pajama pants. He even manages to pair his ensemble with matching shoes. With the heavy eclectic print and the extreme play of matching, one can only wonder why his hand sling is not covered in the same print.

The designers whose Instagram profile says that they launched the country’s first luxury holiday brand, shared the details of Ranveer’s outfits. While it is now known exactly how much the ensemble costs, it can be assumed from similar products on display on the designer’s website that the jacket costs close to Rs 30,000. A solid polo t-shirt on the website costs Rs 16,900 so it can be assumed that Ranveer’s printed one costs upwards of that.

When not playing dress up, Ranveer on the career front is shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. He will be essaying the role of a street rapper and has been cast opposite Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated for a February 16 release next year.