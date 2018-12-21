Ranveer Singh has a fan in Justin Bieber and we can’t keep calm

Bollywood actor and the powerhouse of talent, Ranveer Singh, is well-known for his irrepressible energy and madness. While the Padmaavat actor has managed to garner a good fan-following across the globe, here’s an extraordinary addition. By extraordinary we mean something really extraordinary! International pop sensation, Justin Bieber, just expressed his fondness for the actor and he had a really pleasant message. Justin Bieber left a comment on Ranveer Singh’s Aala Re Aala song from Simmba. The Baby singer feels Ranveer Singh is very funny. Wait. Are we dreaming?

Though there’s no way to verify whether it is his official account, we checked the profile and it had all the official Justin Bieber song uploads. It appears to be his official account. Well, we are thoroughly excited that Justin Bieber left a comment on Ranveer Singh’s post. Looks like Bieber has been in following the actor for a long time.

It's good to see how Bieber has found his interest in Bollywood via Ranveer Singh. We are entirely thrilled and so is the Twitterverse!

JUSTIN BIEBER ACTUALLY COMMENTED ON AALA RE ALA ABOUT RANVEER. WTF 😹😹😹 I AM SHAKING. — GO WATCH ZERO GUYS ♥ (@deepikc) December 20, 2018

Ryan Reynolds , Justin Bieber & now Elon Musk . Wow Ranveer — #Zero (@IamRhn_) December 21, 2018

Why he's watching Simmba video pic.twitter.com/08G718PEuj — Item (@Itemboy_) December 20, 2018

Justin is not the first one to show his interest in Bollywood. Earlier, it was Zayn Malik. The Dusk Till Dawn singer recreated his own version of Salman Khan’s Allah Duhai hai and that was one hell of a cover. We won’t be surprised if both Ranveer Singh and Justin Bieber end up collaborating together, in near future. Ranveer, are you listening?