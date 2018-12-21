image
Friday, December 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh has a fan in Justin Bieber and we can’t keep calm

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh has a fan in Justin Bieber and we can’t keep calm

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 21 2018, 6.50 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodInstagramJustin Bieberranveer singhSimmba
nextTFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone pulls off an easy breazy airport look!

Happy Birthday Govinda: The actor rings in his 55th with media, in style

A Sunny Christmas