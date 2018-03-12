Ranveer Singh reveals the reason behind his green skirt to Priyanka Chopra on Womens Day

Ranveer Singh is much ridiculed and appreciated for his bizarre choice of clothes in Bollywood. The star known for his esoteric concoction of clothes pulled off a fashion stopover yet again. This time on the day of International Women’s Day.

Thank you @RanveerOfficial for being such a rock star and your message on #InternationalWomensDay is so important and “Intelligent” lol❤ Full discussion on my Instagram story! pic.twitter.com/pJ6Yddiorh — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 9, 2018

During the session, Chopra asks Singh what he is wearing today to which he promptly replies, a green skirt. When Chopra remarks that this is not the first time he has been seen in a skirt, Singh puts his feminist self on display when he said, “real men wear skirts.” The actor then went on to explain that he had been directed by his current Gully Boy director, Zoya Akhtar to wear a skirt. Zoya had texted everyone in her crew including men to wear a skirt in honour of Women’s Day. The director later shared a picture from the set where the men on the set flaunted a wide variety of skirts.

During the session, Priyanka was in a set herself while Ranveer chatted away during a car ride. He may be a busy man but he found time for his Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani co-star. He later dissed the idea of a particular day being put down on the calendar to celebrate womanhood. "We don't need a day. I have been raised by women - my naani, mummy and my sister. Whatever I am, I am because of them. They are like lionesses," added Ranveer.

Ranveer is currently shooting for GullyBoys which will be followed by Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.