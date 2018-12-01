Ranveer Singh Simmba trailer: Three things that will blow you away

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan, Amitabh Bachchan. Men who have played some iconic roles as cops in Indian cinema. Now, we have a new age superstar getting ready to step into those big shoes and try and entertain on the big screen this December. We have just walked out of a special screening of the trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba and we are blown away by what director Rohit Shetty has planned for the fans. This Christmas is definitely going to be an extended one.

The trailer drops this Monday and here’s what you should be looking forward to. First, Ranveer Singh. The man has morphed himself into the character once again and if you were impressed by Ranveer’s Bajirao then wait till you meet his Bhalerao. Singh gets the accent right and some of the dialogue delivery in Marathi will have you in splits. Simmba is no saint, he’s in fact a far cry from who Singham was in Shetty’s much celebrated Ajay Devgan starrer seven years ago.

Second, the background score by SS Thaman is fantastic and gives Ranveer just the right entry track in the trailer. The trailer is loud but not jarring. Shetty stays true to his style of filmmaking. The confidence that he has in his craft keeps him ahead of the curve when it comes to delivering masala hits. The trailer of Simmba also addresses one issue that the common Indian is dealing with for a very long time. Safety for women doesn’t come first to Simmba the policeman but it definitely isn’t the last.

Third, half way through the trailer one realised why the film is called Simmba? And in this last sentence we have a hint for you as well. Something that is a surprise for all Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty fans.