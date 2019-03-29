Ranveer Singh takes his Gully Boy love to another level, launches his independent music record label IncInk

Abhishek Singh March 29 2019, 11.45 am March 29 2019, 11.45 am

Actor Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly the biggest name in Bollywood right now as his last films Padmaavat, Simmba and the latest Gully Boy have done tremendously well at the box office. The actor is known to go to any length for his character but in Gully Boy, he broke all the limits. Not only did he emerge as a prolific actor, but as a great rapper too. And now, he is so fascinated with music that he has launched his independent music record label called IncInk.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram and announced his new international venture. Ranveer shared the name and the logo of his independent venture which will find future music stars in India and present them globally. "We are launching some really raw, immensely talented, new rap and hip hop artists who we believe will be the next superstars. Rap and hip hop are the biggest things happening in Indian music today," said Ranveer in a media release.

Reportedly, Ranveer has launched the label in collaboration with filmmaker-musician Navzar Eranee. IncInk will launch its first single and music video Zeher on Friday and the first three talents being launched via the label are Kaam Bhaari (who has sung Zeher), SlowCheeta and Spitfire. The actor who himself is no less than a live wire in real life shared that he is very excited to launch these three under his label.

Ranveer also introduced his first set of talents and shared a picture with them.

Apart from his music venture, Ranveer is busy prepping for director Kabir Khan’s next ’83. Later he will be teaming up with director Karan Johar for the first time in Takth where he will be teaming up with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.