Ranveer Singh says Rohit Shettys SIMMBA is his most mainstream film yet

The year 2017 did not end on a high note for Bollywood star, Ranveer Singh. With Padmavati’s controversies indefinitely deferring its release date, the only release of the year for Singh did not see a screen in 2017. But 2018 might just sing a different song for the star as he gets all geared up for Rohit Shetty directorial, Simmba.

True to his upbeat attitude in life, the star told the Indian Express that Simmba is possibly going to be his biggest solo outing in true Bollywood masala spirit, “I am very nervous too because it is not easy to perform in mainstream films and it’s not easy to make one either. It could be called my biggest solo outing. It is my first ‘in and as’ film."

In December last year, the star had tweeted Simmba's poster as row over Padmavati raged on.

He had meet with director Rohit Shetty soon after it was confirmed that Padmavati will not get its December 1 release. See the pictures here.

Singh will play rowdy cop, Sangram Bhalerao in the film, which is his first venture with Rohit Shetty. "I have admired Rohit sir’s work for a very long time now. We also have Karan Johar as the producer in this film. It’s a genre or brand of cinema that I thoroughly love. Of course, socially, I interact with people who are the ‘multiplex audience’, but my heart is ‘massy’ and that’s actually what I get a huge kick out of."

Rohit Shetty through his Golmaal franchise has broken box office records with his uncanny comedy dramas; which is why Ranveer feels the needs stand up to his standards. "My aim is to make the best Rohit Shetty film, with whatever I can contribute from my end as the leading man. I want to make Simmba his best film. I feel we should make such a high voltage mainstream film that it should become the benchmark for performances in mainstream zone. I am extremely blessed and thankful that I got this incredible opportunity."

Simbaa was initially slated for a Dec 21 release but its creators did not want to clash with Aanand L Rai’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. Simmba will hit screens on Dec 28.