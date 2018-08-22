Rapper Post Malone is safe after his jet pulls off an emergency landing

The last few hours were the most horrifying ones for rapper Post Malone as his plane had to perform an emergency landing. As per the reports, Malone and his team took off from Teterboro Airport early on Tuesday and were headed to London. It was during the takeoff that two tires of the plane caught fire. Soon the pilot circled back and hinted for an emergency landing.

On Monday, Malone had attended MTV Video Music Awards.

In an air traffic audio received by TMZ, the pilot can be heard saying that the plane has lost one tire and they needed to perform an emergency landing. Along with Melone, 15 other people were aboard this plane.

The aircraft was then diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts for an emergency landing, but later, it was diverted to Stewart Airport, located north of New York City.

As per the reports, the aircraft had to take circles across Northern New Jersey in order to burn the extra fuel before landing. The aircraft was carrying 3,700 gallons of fuel.

At around 3.50 pm, the jet landed safely at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, NY.

N101CV, a Gulfstream G-IV with #PostMalone reportedly on board, that suffered 2 blown tires on departure from Teterboro has safely landed at Stewart Airport and vacated the runway. Available data and playback at https://t.co/tIJNfNP7zvpic.twitter.com/2vfqDFYDyL — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 21, 2018

9 fire trucks, 25 personnel and 12 ambulances were on standby when the aircraft

As soon as he landed, Malone took to Twitter to share that he is safe.

i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) August 21, 2018

Alls well that ends well.