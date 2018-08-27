Rashmika Mandanna to walk the extra mile for Devadas?

The astounding success of Geetha Govindam has opened new doors for the pretty Rashmika Mandanna in the industry. During the shooting stages of the film itself, the actress had signed two other films – the upcoming comic entertainer Devadas and Vijay Deverakonda’s next political thriller Dear Comrade.

And now, Rashmika has decided that she would be taking extra efforts for her next films in Telugu, by opting to dub on her own starting with Devadas. Being an area of work which many actresses usually tend to leave out due to lack of confidence on the language or unavailability issues, we now have a girl who’s all set and ready to explore the space.

Devadas marks the first time collaboration of actors Nagarjuna and Nani, who are both household names from the Telugu industry. Directed by Sriram Aditya, the film is a fun-filled comedy where Nagarjuna plays a gangster and Nani, a doctor. The shoot is currently progressing at a brisk pace with release planned for September 27th.

Rashmika’s other film Dear Comrade has just gone on floors. The actress plays the role of a cricketer in the movie and is taking special classes to fit into the role.