Ratsasan achieves what 96 missed unfortunately

96 and Ratsasan released in quick succession on October 4th and 5th respectively. Both the films got unanimous acceptance from the audience and went on to have a glorious run in theaters despite not being the quintessential hero-driven commercial mass entertainers.

96 was unexpectedly screened on TV on Diwali day and was hence taken off from theaters abruptly, much to the angst of fans. Had the film not been premiered on the small screen, it would have continued to play with some shows in theaters even after Sarkar took all screens by storm on Diwali day. November 22nd is theoretically the 50th day since the theatrical release of 96 and the team made it special for their fans by releasing a special video online.

Ratsasan on the other hand still has many shows in play in theaters across the state, even after the Sarkar wave, and will complete a genuine 50 days run on November 23rd. Both 96 and Ratsasan have done very well in neighboring Kerala and Karnataka as well; 96 had a fine run in the overseas markets too.

Interestingly, in December, Vijay Sethupathi and Vishnuu Vishal will again be having their films released with just a day’s gap in between - Seethakaathi on December 20th and Silukkuvarpatti Singam on December 21st. We hope that this time too both the films go on to become highly successful.