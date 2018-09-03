image
Monday, September 3rd 2018
English
Ravi Shastri and Nimrat Kaur? Together? Really?

entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Nimrat Kaur? Together? Really?

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   September 03 2018, 3.56 pm
back
actressanushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentGeeta BasraHarbhajhan SinghHazel KeechMansoor Ali Khan PataudiMohammad AzharuddinNimrat KaurRavi ShastriSagarika GhatgeSangeeta BijlaniSharmila TagoreTeam IndiaVirat KohliYuvraj SinghZaheer Khan
nextWhat if Nayanthara had rejected Imaikkaa Nodigal? The director answers!
ALSO READ

Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman, why so serious kiddo?

Jennifer Lawrence’s nude photo hacker sentenced 8 Months in prison

Netflix or Radflix? Let Radhika Apte explain it