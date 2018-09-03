Ravi Shastri and Nimrat Kaur? Together? Really?

Bollywood and Cricket are one of the most followed trends in our country. Whenever the two have come together, we have seen a spectacular show both, on and off the field. Over the years, we have seen some of the great couples such as Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Harbhajhan Singh and Geeta Basra and the newest jodi we have in town is of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. It now looks like there is a new addition in the list and former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri and acclaimed actor Nimrat Kaur.

The lunchbox actor first met Ravi Shastri first met at a promotional event two years ago. The couple has been seeing each other for over a period of two years now and has managed to keep their relationship under the media radar. The two first met at a luxury car’s launch event and since then have been spotted together on multiple occasion. Despite their hectic schedule, the two have managed to take time out for themselves

The 36-year old Nimrat has always been very guarded about her personal life and has never been vocal about it. The 56-year old Shastri dated Bollywood actor Amrita Singh back in 1980’s but the two called it off. Ravi has been living the bachelor life for over a decade after being separated from his wife, Ritu.

On the workfront, while Ravi Shastri is currently with team India in England for the ongoing test series, Nimrat Kaur is busy shooting for her web series.