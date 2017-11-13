Recall the rapper in 'Barbie Girl'? It was Sunny Leone playing the double role card

Sunny Leone’s ascendance into Bollywood was rife with controversy but the star has always cleared the air with what she intends to do in the industry. As she gets signed up for films one after another, far more frequently than Bollywood actresses, the star seems to have made a point that she is here to act. In a new video shared on her Twitter handle, the actress true to her trade transformed into a man for a music video of her upcoming film.

What it takes to become a MAN for Tera Intezaar in our song "Barbie Girl" my extremely talented mad scientist @tomas_moucka you are so talented!! Love you pic.twitter.com/Z9CVqbHNrf — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 12, 2017

Shocked by her transformation, the actress even said she looked like her father and brother in a Tweet, “Me as a man and the team that made it happen! Crazy thing is I look just like my brother and dad. Freaky!”

Me as a man and the team that made it happen! Crazy thing is I look just like my brother and dad. Freaky! pic.twitter.com/MGAQjDxlqz — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 12, 2017

The actress was getting ready for a song for her next film, ‘Tera Intezaar’. The song entitled ‘Barbie Girl’ will show Leone in a black leather jacket with an implanted black stubble. The look was completed with a boyish looking hair wig, transforming Leone into a man. More pictures shared by the star showed her having fun while undergoing the transformation.

After she rocked ‘Baby Doll’, Leonne will transform to ‘Barbie Girl’ in the dance video released from the film. Leone appears as a male rapper in the video as her female self groves to the lyrics ‘I am a sexy Barbie girl’.

‘Tera Intezaar’ for a change will see Leone in the lead unlike her history of featuring as support characters and grooving on item numbers. She will star opposite Arbaaz Khan in the film where she will possibly be his love interest. As the film gets ready for a November 24 release we can’t wait to see this Barbie girl on screen. ​