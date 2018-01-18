Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman get bumper raise for Big Little Lies season 2

When you do well professionally, you receive a few awards, take a raise home and be happy. But in Hollywood, where everything is larger than life, stars are using their awards to negotiate bumper raises. Big Little Liars stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have reportedly reached a lucrative deal for the second season of the show. The Hollywood Reporter reported that they will receive around $1 million for each episode.

Reese Witherspoon, who will also produce the show, negotiated her way into the deal. This $1 million however, is sans her added salary as executive producers and share percentage of back-end profits from the show. Her raise comes after HBO had to match payout for the star for a recent drama with Apple. The tech giant is now entering streaming services of original shows. Its early morning show will even feature Jennifer Aniston.

Big Little Lies, initially meant to be a one season mini-series, got its extension after waves of positive reviews and critical acclaim. It even bagged four Golden Globes with Nicole Kidman winning best actress in a mini-series. The jumps in HBO’s raise will also follow raises for other characters in the show like Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley. The rise is pay isn’t the only change associated with the show. Big Little Lies will see a change in the director as it has replaced director Jean-Marc Valee with Andrea Arnold.

“I’m not going to shake my fist and say, ‘Darn it, Apple!’” HBO programming president Casey Bloys told the Hollywood Reporter referring to the comparative pay of the stars which HBO had to roll out to keep its cast intact.

Seems like these ladies sure know how to make a big house make a run for their talent.