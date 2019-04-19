100 days of Pongal blockbusters Viswasam and Petta

Lmk April 19 2019, 10.17 pm April 19 2019, 10.17 pm

It’s been 100 days since the theatrical release of the two biggest blockbusters of the year so far for Kollywood, Viswasam and Petta. Both the films had a great run in theatres across Tamil Nadu for more than 12 weeks and were taken off from theatres only recently. That doesn’t take away anything from their achievement. The makers of both the films posted officially on their Twitter pages to celebrate the occasion. Fans of Thala Ajith and Superstar Rajinikanth have also been trending this 100 days milestone moment on social media since Friday morning.

Viswasam is the highest ever Kollywood grosser in Tamil Nadu, collecting more than 130 crore in the state. It comes next only to Baahubali 2 in Tanil Nadu. Petta grossed about 110 crore in Tamil Nadu, with a worldwide gross of close to 225 crore. Viswasam has grossed close to 190 crore worldwide. The clash between the two films, in fact, benefited both due to the long period of Pongal holidays in the state, contrary to pre-release expectations that they will eat into each other’s business.

#ViswasamGlorious100Days - Thanks to #Ajith sir fans and the Family Audience for your unflinching support to our #Viswasam. Forever, it'll be a memorable film for us. An emotional and happy moment 💪🎊 pic.twitter.com/tPFLVQ55ot — Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi_) April 19, 2019

BIG Thanks to all #Thalaivar fans & audience for the love shown to #Petta & gifting us a blockbuster success 🙏 So happy it's #100daysofMaranaMassPetta Huge thanks & loads of love to you Thalaivaa from #Petta team 🙏@sunpictures @anirudhofficial @DOP_Tirru #100DaysOfBBPETTA pic.twitter.com/Kf7JrQHczo — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) April 19, 2019

While Viswasam was a wholesome rural family drama which won over the family audience and ladies, Petta was a treat for Rajini’s hardcore fans and the youth audience. Both the films catered to different groups of the audience and gave Kollywood a dream start to the year. Pongal 2019 also proved that any good festival date can accommodate two big films with ease.

We wish both the teams, led by directors Siva and Karthik Subbaraj respectively, on this momentous 100 days milestone.