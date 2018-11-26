image
Monday, November 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

100 glorious days of one of the most profitable movies ever

Regional

100 glorious days of one of the most profitable movies ever

LmkLmk   November 26 2018, 6.28 pm
back
EntertainmentGeetha GovindamParasuramRashmikaregional
nextSarkar breaches the 250 cr mark, emulates Mersal's feat
ALSO READ

Avengers 4: Is the trailer release day already here?

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's have a Goa gateway ahead of a hectic schedule

Will the Bigg Boss - Pyaar Prema Kaadhal success story be repeated?