100 glorious days of one of the most profitable movies ever

The romantic musical drama Geetha Govindam, directed by Parasuram has crossed 100 days in theaters, since its release on August 15th. The film was a rousing success right from its opening show and went on to gross more than Rs 130 crore worldwide with a theatrical share of close to Rs 70 crore, against all expectations. It earned more than 4 times its theatrical rights and was a massive blockbuster for all concerned. Geetha Govindam is, in fact, one of the most profitable South Indian films ever.

The film made Vijay Devarakonda an even bigger star after Arjun Reddy, and took Rashmika Mandanna to the nooks and corners of the South. The chartbuster ‘Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale’ number also had a very big part to play in the film’s humongous success. The film was a rousing success (non-Baahubali record holder) in Tamil Nadu too, a place where such non-massy Telugu films generally don’t have a market.

Meanwhile, heroine Rashmika has said in a recent interview that she isn’t bothered about the trolls and memes about her personal life, anymore. She said boldly that she wishes to give more reasons for such meme-makers to troll her and enjoy what they come up with.