June 17 2019

When Bollywood star Tara Alisha Berry made her acting debut opposite Naga Chaitanya in 100% Love, audiences instantly fell in love with her. Tara has wooed fans with her incredibly cute looks and acting chops. While she has been away from the big screen for quite some time now, it is being reported that the actress is all set to venture into the OTT platform with a new series! According to reports, Tara will be next seen in a web series, Baby on Board, which is being directed by Chuniya of Padesave fame. Isn’t that exciting?

Talking to a leading media Tara said, “I have always looked forward to returning to Telugu, but nothing was materialising. And then, Chuniya ma’am got in touch and narrated her script to me, and I knew right then this was it.” The report also states that the actress has already started shooting for the web series. Further, the report added that she will be seen as an independent woman in this series. “The story is basically about a centered, strong and independent woman, and her life. My portrayal in the plot line is primarily what got me hooked to it,” she told the leading media. Previously, Tara has acted in several web series and a couple of Bollywood films too.