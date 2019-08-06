In Com Staff August 06 2019, 2.43 pm August 06 2019, 2.43 pm

100 Percent Kadhal, the Tamil remake of Naga Chaitanya starrer 100 Percent Love, has been eyeing a release for quite some time now. The film’s shoot was wrapped up exactly the same time last year and, ever since then, fans have been waiting for its release date. It is already known that GV Prakash Kumar and Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey are the lead actors of the film. The film is directed by MM Chandramouli. Now, the makers of the film have announced that 100 Percent Kadhal is finally going to see a release on September 6!

Taking to Twitter, Sony Music South announced that the movie’s audio launch will take place on 11th August and the project will be released on 6th September. This obviously has gotten fans extremely excited, as they will finally get to see GV Prakash in this remake. The original film, too, was loved by the audience. It dealt with the stereotypes present in a relationship. This remake was earlier supposed to release on the Valentine’s Day but it got delayed once again and fans had lost all hope. The story is supposed to have some minor changes and fans are really interested to see what new twists have been given to the plot. Recently, the film was even given a U certificate by the CBFC and this just assured more business for the film!

See the tweet here:

#100PercentKadhal 🥰 Audio 🎶 Aug 11th Movie 📽️ Sept 6th Watch out for this @gvprakash & @shalinipandeyyy entertainer ♥️💯 pic.twitter.com/9CbC6iQDWG — Sony Music South (@SonyMusicSouth) August 4, 2019