100 spectacular days of Kannada cinema's Industry hit KGF

Lmk March 30 2019, 4.03 pm March 30 2019, 4.03 pm

Grand action feast KGF, which has been celebrated as Kannada Cinema’s pride, completes 100 days in theaters today. This Yash starrer earned massive numbers in Karnataka and also did well in the USA. The Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam dubbed versions of the film also did good numbers in the respective markets while the Tamil version did average business in TN. With a total worldwide gross of more than 235 CR, KGF is part of the all time Top 10 grossers from South Indian cinema and needless to say, it’s the Kannada Industry Hit too. The film grossed more than 125 CR in Karnataka state alone and remarkably managed to outdo Baahubali 2’s lifetime collections in the state.

KGF has earned countless new fans after it was premiered officially on Amazon Prime. With English subtitles, the original Kannada version of the film is a mesmerizing experience, to say the least. The brand of raw heroism showcased in the film provides such an adrenaline rush to the ‘mass' movie buff. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced on a massive scale by Hombale Films, KGF is most certainly the biggest crossover success from the South after the Baahubali films and 2.0.

Expectations for the 2nd Chapter of the film are already at a feverish pitch. The team will begin filming soon and have already conducted a formal pooja, to set the ball rolling. They intend to release the 2nd Chapter of KGF in the summer of 2020 in multiple languages, just like the first part. We wish the KGF team the very best as they attempt to cross the lofty benchmarks set by the first part.