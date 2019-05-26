13 years of Dhanush, Selvaraghavan's cult classic Pudhupettai

Lmk May 26 2019, 5.19 pm May 26 2019, 5.19 pm

Even as Selvaraghavan’s next film NGK is gearing up for its grand release coming Friday, May 31st, his cult classic gangster drama Pudhupettai completes 13 years since its release back in 2006 on May 26th. Pudhupettai commands a huge fan following today, more than what it had when it released in theatres. The film has aged really well as all classics do. There are perennial demands for a sequel to Pudhupettai now, as Selvaraghavan had given an open ending to Kokki Kumar’s character and didn’t terminate his journey.

Pudhupettai was bolstered big time by the performance of Dhanush in the lead role, the extraordinary background score of Yuvan Shankar Raja and of course Selvaraghavan’s raw, authentic treatment of the North Madras gangster - political milieu. Sneha and Sonia Agarwal also had pivotal roles and it wasn’t just an all-boys show. Azhagam Perumal also had a really powerful support role as a politician. Bala Singh as a gangster also stood tall. Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi was one of the background junior artists in the film; he is part of the gang in which Dhanush gets acquainted with. Pudhupettai had a fairly good run in theatres in the urban centres, back in 2006.

There have been numerous special screenings of Pudhupettai in the last few years in theatres around the state, and all of them have attracted full houses. The social media boom has definitely helped Selvaraghavan’s classics like Pudhupettai and Aayirathil Oruvan to get some due now; better late than never!

Dhanush’s fans are celebrating this 13 years milestone with Twitter trends under the hashtags #13YearsOfEpicPudhupettai and #13YearsOfKokkiKumar. Interestingly, the trailer of NGK also had some traces of Pudhupettai, due to the political backdrop and some action-packed moments. Will NGK be a Pudhupettai sequel in spirit? We’ll have to wait just 5 more days to know the answer.