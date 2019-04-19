15 Lakh Kadon Augaa trailer review: Looks amusing, let's wait to see the film!

In Com Staff April 19 2019, 11.16 pm April 19 2019, 11.16 pm

The trailer of upcoming Punjabi movie 15 Lakh Kadon Aaugaa has just hit the internet. Though it had to be released a day ago, it got delayed due to some reasons. 15 Lakh Kadon Augaa is directed by Manpreet Brar and will be released under the banner of Friday Russh Motion Pictures. It is slated to release on 10th May 2019. 15 Lakh Kadon Aaugaa stars Ravinder Grewal, Pooja Verma, Hobby Dhaliwal, Malkeet Rauni, Gurpreet Bhangu, Seema Kaushal, and Jaswant Rathore in important characters. The film is written by Surmeet Maavi.

Have a look at the trailer and then read our take on it:

Review: The story of the movie 15 Lakh Kadon Augaa revolves around a man named Joginder Singh, played by Ravinder Grewal. The movie shows him as a con man who impersonates a politician, godman and more for his living. Finally, he gets to a point where he finds that being a Godman is quite profitable and he continues it as a profession. But suddenly he hears the infamous speech which promises everyone 15 lakh. Taking this promise seriously he persuades everyone to vote for that party. The movie shows how, in this lure of money, everyone brainlessly cast their vote for that particular political party.

The story is quite an interesting and quirky take on the infamous speech. There are quite a lot of jokes about this speech but no one took it to this level. Now that they have made a movie on it, the audience would want to see how this speech fooled many. Within the same storyline, the writer has smartly incorporated the reality of the so-called Godmen. Ravinder Grewal looks good in this character and so does everyone else. But there is too much on Ravinder’s shoulders to carry. He has to impersonate different roles and then take the story forward. Pooja Verma plays the role of his wife but the limelight stays on Ravinder Grewal. The veterans are doing what they're generally seen doing in all the movies.

It would be interesting to watch this satirical take on the fake promises made by parties before elections. Also, the release date of the movie is quite smartly chosen. It would release when the elections would be taking place in the country. Let’s see if the political parties let this film see the daylight on May 10, 2019.