15 years of Arya: Allu Arjun can still feel the love!

Siddarthsrinivas May 07 2019, 5.44 pm May 07 2019, 5.44 pm

Looking back at Allu Arjun’s career, Arya is one film that took him to the next level. The film gave him the much-needed break in Tollywood, becoming a huge hit and making him a household name. The actor, who was just a film old in the industry at that point of time, pinned his trust in director Sukumar, with everything working out right. Being a romantic story with lots of thrilling elements as well, Arya was largely enjoyed by the audiences, that it even paved the way to its sequel a few years later.

On Tuesday morning, Allu Arjun got nostalgic as fans started celebrating 15 years of this memorable blockbuster. The actor came out with an Instagram post, saying that he could still ‘feel the love’ after these many years, calling it the most magical movie of his life. The track ‘Feel my love’ composed by Devi Sri Prasad is a favourite even today, with a countless number of replays on radio stations.

All the team members of Arya, including producer Dil Raju, composer Devi Sri Prasad and director Sukumar have gone on to become important celebrities in Tollywood. Such is the speciality of this entertainer, which is majorly enjoyed by fans whenever it is played on TV these days as well.

Allu Arjun is now busy with the shoot for his film with Trivikram Srinivas, touted to be a family entertainer. After completing this project, he will move onto Icon which is said to be a mind-game thriller. The film will be helmed by Venu Sriram.