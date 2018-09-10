2.0: A double treat awaits as the teaser will release in 2D and in 3D

The teaser of Shankar's 2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson will finally be launched on September 13 as a Vinayaga Chathurthi special. The producers of the film Lyca Productions have released a press statement stating that the teaser will be launched in 2D as well as 3D. T

"The teaser will release simultaneously in 3D and 2D. We are planning to screen the teaser in 3D across India and abroad in select theatres. We will release the 3D theatre list in India over the next few days! A lot of hard work is going on to ensure that you the audience would be able to watch the teaser in 3D, as our magnum opus 2.0 has been fully shot in 3D," reveals the statement.

Further stating, "This is an exciting attempt and watching the teaser in 3D will be a never seen before gigantic experience. The teaser will release simultaneously on YouTube in 2D and across all screens in India and abroad in 2D as well."

The team is also teasing us with terrific new posters everyday as a build-up to the teaser launch on September 13. The countdown has begun, and it looks like a mind-blowing experience awaits us!

Can't keep calm!