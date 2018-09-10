image
Monday, September 10th 2018
English
2.0: A double treat awaits as the teaser will release in 2D and in 3D

Regional

2.0: A double treat awaits as the teaser will release in 2D and in 3D

LmkLmk   September 10 2018, 12.09 pm
back
2.0Akshay KumarAmy JacksonEntertainmentRajinikanthregional
nextPetta: Rajinikanth receives elaborate security as he shoots in UP
ALSO READ

Post Baahubali, Karan Johar eyes another biggie, turns presenter for Rajinikanth’s 2.0

Indian-2 recce keeps Shankar and Ravi Varman busy

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 teaser was a 2.NO teaser on August 15th, here’s why