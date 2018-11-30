2.0: Akshay Kumar’s character is based on this famous ornithologist!

Superstar Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 took a breathtaking opening on its first day at the box office on Tuesday, taking a shot at breaking the records set across the three industries and the Indian scale on the whole. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Pakshi, with his character of an ornithologist-turned-villain being the driving force of the story.

Interestingly, both Akshay Kumar’s character and look in the film have been derived from a real-life personality Salim Ali, who was referred to as the ‘Birdman of India’. The late scientist was the first among the Indians to conduct surveys across the country, breed rare species of birds and also urge the government to build reforms in order to protect the beings. Apart from owning a mammoth sanctuary in Goa, Salim Ali was also instrumental in creating the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary.

Akshay Kumar’s flashback characterisation of an ornithologist who fights against the government for the well-being of his birds has been entirely chiseled on this famous personality.

2.0 is receiving hugely positive reviews from all the three industries, with unanimous praise for its final 45-minute stretch which is packed with adrenaline-pumping moments. The film is expected to rake in huge numbers in its four-day opening weekend, as it has no strong opposition and is a near-solo release across the country.