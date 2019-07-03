In Com Staff July 03 2019, 5.46 pm July 03 2019, 5.46 pm

The way international accolades work is changing slowly. The period when Native English nations used to dominate performing arts and literature is fading slowly into an era of inclusion and the efforts to include more varied viewpoints as an effort to promote universal art. For instance, The Nobel prize for literature went to Bob Dylan in 2016 – for having influenced the American country song tradition with a refreshing choice of language. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – lovingly called the Oscars – even has a defined policy to widen its membership and diversity by 2020. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have been trying to be inclusive of the world cinema over the years and the trend had been visibly defined since 2016 when their list had 41% people of colour and 46% female inclusions. 2018's Oscar invitation list sounded almost like an inclusion list for India – 20 Indians were invited to the Oscars. While the 2017 Oscar invitation list had the highest number of Indians yet, not one artist from the south Indian film industries was invited.

This will be changing in 2019 as an invite from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has landed in the south. Visual Effects supervisor, V Srinivas Mohan – a known hand in Telugu and Tamil industries since the 1990s - tweeted about the invitation he received from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He will be part of the 92nd Academy Awards, which will happen at the iconic Dolby theatre sometime in February 2020. Srinivas Mohan has worked on several popular movies – Ghajini, Anniyan, Sivaji, Enthiran, I, Arundhathi, 2.0, and Bahubali. He is currently involved with the upcoming Telugu periodical movie RRR, starring Junior NTR and being directed by Rajamouli. Srinivas Mohan is also the founder and CEO of the Indian Artists in Computer Graphics.

Happy to share the news, I am now a member of the @TheAcademyhttps://t.co/rsIgcSAcPn — srinivas mohan Vfx (@srinivas_mohan) July 2, 2019

Since India began sending films in the foreign film category back in 1957, only 10 Tamil features have been featured till date. While this is the highest count from a non-Hindi language, it is still low, considering the number of high-quality movies that Kollywood churns out in a year. Our share of people associated with The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is also less.