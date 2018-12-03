2.0 box office: Rajinikanth's film becomes this year's top grosser in the USA

Shankar’s 2.0 has gone from strength to strength in the USA after an above average opening on its premiere day. The great reviews and the extremely favourable word of mouth have done the trick for the film as it has gone on to cross the 3.7 mil$ gross mark (all versions put together) after its opening 4 days (and premieres). The film is at the doorstep of the 4 mil$ mark and has the potential to go far in the coming days and weeks.

2.0 is now the all-time No 4 South Indian grosser in the USA after the Baahubali movies and Kabali. It is also this year's top grosser in the USA among all South Indian movies.

The Top 10 South grossers in the USA this year are as follows,

1) 2.0

2) Rangasthalam

3) Bharat Ane Nenu

4) Mahanati

5) Geetha Govindam

6) Aravindha Sametha

7)Agnyaathavaasi

8) Kaala

9) Bhaagamathie

10) Tholi Prema

The film is still some way off from the breakeven mark in the US but the future looks promising. Superstar Rajinikanth yet again proves his stronghold in the overseas market. And not to forget, Akshay Kumar has achieved his career-best US grosser with 2.0.